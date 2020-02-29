World Governments Must Act Urgently to Contain Coronavirus - UN Secretary General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) All world governments must act urgently and immediately with their full powers to stop the coronavirus breaking out as a global pandemic, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

"Now is the time for all governments to step up and do everything possible to contain the disease - and to do so without stigmatization, respecting human rights," Guterres said. "We know containment is possible, but the window of opportunity is narrowing. And so I appeal for solidarity and full global support, with all countries assuming their responsibilities.

"

Nations combating the spread of the coronavirus can count on the support of the United Nations and the World Health Organization, Guterres told reporters.

"Today the World Health Organization raised its risk assessment of COVID-19 to very high at the global level. We are seeing cases in a number of new countries, including now the African continent," the UN chief said.

Governments and populations needed not to panic but to make sure they were fully prepared to deal with the crisis, Guterres advised.