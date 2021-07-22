UrduPoint.com
World Governments Must Bring Down Coronavirus Testing Costs - Air Transport Association

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Governments around the world must act to reduce the high costs of testing to detect the novel coronavirus and find more cost-effective solutions, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

"IATA called on governments to take action to address the high cost of COVID-19 tests in many jurisdictions and urged flexibility in permitting the use of cost-effective antigen tests as an alternative to more expensive PCR tests," the association said in a press release.

IATA also recommended governments adopt recent World Health Organization (WHO) guidance to consider exempting vaccinated travelers from testing requirements, the release said.

"According to IATA's most recent traveler survey, 86 percent of respondents are willing to get tested. But 70 percent also believe that the cost of testing is a significant barrier to travel, while 78 percent believe governments should bear the cost of mandatory testing," the release said.

The new generation of rapid tests cost less than $10 per test. Provided a confirmatory rRT-PCR test is administered for positive test results, WHO guidance sees Ag-RDT antigen testing as an acceptable alternative to PCR, the release added. 

