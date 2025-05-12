World has better understanding of Kashmir issue after India-Pakistan conflict: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof. Cheng Xizhong has said that the biggest victory Pakistan has achieved in this conflict should be that the people of the world have a better understanding of the fact that the Kashmir issue is the core of India-Pakistan relations.

Only by first resolving the Kashmir issue, can we achieve lasting peace in the South Asian subcontinent, he said in a statement here.

He said that in the recent India-Pakistan conflict, Pakistan has achieved decisive victories in multiple aspects.

Firstly, the Pakistani Air Force performed exceptionally well, fully demonstrating its air superiority. At the same time, the Pakistani side weaved aerospace information network through early warning aircraft to achieve systematic operations, keeping the Indian military at a disadvantage in aerial combat and turning it into a "blind man" on the battlefield.

Pakistan successfully intercepted India's imported advanced missiles with domestically produced missiles, demonstrating strong capabilities of its missile defense system.

In terms of ground combat, the Indian army raised white flags at frontline posts, indicating that the Pakistani military also has a certain advantage in ground combat.

Pakistan's military performance in the conflict has greatly enhanced its reputation and status in the international military field. This has given the international community a fresh understanding of Pakistan's military capabilities and has also given Pakistan more confidence and voice on the diplomatic stage, enhancing its influence in regional and international affairs, he added.

Secondly, in terms of diplomacy, Pakistan, as the initiator of proposing a ceasefire, took the initiative in actively responding to international organizations including the United Nations and many countries' mediation efforts, demonstrating its pursuit of peace and proactive resolution of conflicts to the international community.

Thirdly, in terms of international public opinion, India's pretext for provoking conflicts has been exposed, and its image in the international community has been damaged, while Pakistan has further consolidated its relations with global powers and important regional countries, thereby enhancing its international status and influence.

Fourthly, Pakistan's just stance has been fully demonstrated. In this conflict, India was the instigator and invader, and Pakistan acted in legitimate self-defense, so justice was on Pakistan's side.

Regarding the April 22 attack, without any investigation and verification, India insisted that it was supported by Pakistan, and quickly launched extreme confrontation, and stopped water flow to Pakistan.

These have made the world see India's irresponsible and unreasonable characteristics. Pakistan advocates for a transparent, credible and neutral international investigation into the attack, which is widely welcomed by the international community, he said.

