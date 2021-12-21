UrduPoint.com

World Has Enough Medical Molybdenum Made Without Enriched Uranium - US Energy Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:38 AM

World Has Enough Medical Molybdenum Made Without Enriched Uranium - US Energy Dept.

The United States is now ready to ban its enriched uranium exports for foreign medical production after the departments of Energy and Health certified on Monday that there is sufficient worldwide supply of medical molybdenum made without nuclear weapons-usable enriched uranium

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The United States is now ready to ban its enriched uranium exports for foreign medical production after the departments of Energy and Health certified on Monday that there is sufficient worldwide supply of medical molybdenum made without nuclear weapons-usable enriched uranium.

"US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra jointly certified that there is now enough worldwide supply of the medical isotope molybdenum-99 made without using highly enriched uranium (HEU) to meet the needs of patients in the United States. This certification paves the way for a nuclear nonproliferation milestone and supports US companies by triggering a congressionally mandated ban on exports of HEU for foreign medical isotope production," the Energy Department said in a press release.

Molybdenum-99 is used in medical procedures for diagnostic imaging purposes and is vital for diagnosing heart disease and cancer, the release said.

In the United States alone, the isotope is used in more than 40,000 medical diagnostic procedures each day, the release added.

For decades, the United States had no other choice but to export HEU abroad to ensure a stable supply of molybdenum-99 which it was not capable of producing domestically, according to the release.

Related Topics

Exports Nuclear United States Cancer

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

33 minutes ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

5 minutes ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

5 minutes ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

6 minutes ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

6 minutes ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.