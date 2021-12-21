World Has Enough Medical Molybdenum Made Without Enriched Uranium - US Energy Dept.

The United States is now ready to ban its enriched uranium exports for foreign medical production after the departments of Energy and Health certified on Monday that there is sufficient worldwide supply of medical molybdenum made without nuclear weapons-usable enriched uranium

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The United States is now ready to ban its enriched uranium exports for foreign medical production after the departments of Energy and Health certified on Monday that there is sufficient worldwide supply of medical molybdenum made without nuclear weapons-usable enriched uranium.

"US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra jointly certified that there is now enough worldwide supply of the medical isotope molybdenum-99 made without using highly enriched uranium (HEU) to meet the needs of patients in the United States. This certification paves the way for a nuclear nonproliferation milestone and supports US companies by triggering a congressionally mandated ban on exports of HEU for foreign medical isotope production," the Energy Department said in a press release.

Molybdenum-99 is used in medical procedures for diagnostic imaging purposes and is vital for diagnosing heart disease and cancer, the release said.

In the United States alone, the isotope is used in more than 40,000 medical diagnostic procedures each day, the release added.

For decades, the United States had no other choice but to export HEU abroad to ensure a stable supply of molybdenum-99 which it was not capable of producing domestically, according to the release.