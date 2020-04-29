World Has Enough Wheat Stocks, No Reason for Alarm Amid Coronavirus - UN Agency Economist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The world has enough stocks of wheat for 2020 and there is no reason to be worried about a possible shortage this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Maximo Torero, the chief economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The world has enough stocks of wheat for 2020 and there is no reason to be worried about a possible shortage this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Maximo Torero, the chief economist at the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told Sputnik.

In late March, the Russian government introduced a quota for the export of wheat, rye, barley and corn from Russia to countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union in the amount of 7 million tonnes. The restrictions were originally scheduled to last until June 30, 2020. However, the ministry said on Sunday that the quota had been exhausted on April 26, and the export had been discontinued. The news prompted media reports about the alleged risks of the world being cut off from the Russian wheat.

"The contracts on wheat from Russia cover the quota and the delivery will happen until June. The existing quota was basically the amount traded regularly and therefore if there is more demand it is because countries are increasing their stocks.

The point, which is important, is that today we have enough stocks and a good harvest, so I don't see a reason for any alarm, [maybe] just [a reason for] some concern because any export restriction is not good," Torero said.

The level of wheat stocks for 2019/2020 stands at 272.43 million tonnes, which is more than in 2018/2019 (272.29) and is in line with the amount of stocks that the world has had over the past five years, according to data provided by Torero.

Moreover, "the harvest this year has been very good," the economist said.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry plans to use the grain export quota mechanism in the future, taking into account the demand for Russian grain abroad, as the lack of control measures may lead to grain deficit in Russia, the ministry's spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.