World Has Reached Possibly Even More 'Dangerous Threshold' Than During Cold War - Lavrov
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 08:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The world might have reached an even more dangerous threshold than during the Cold War, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
"Again, as was the case in the Cold War, we have reached the dangerous, possibly even more dangerous threshold," Lavrov said during a UN Security Council meeting.