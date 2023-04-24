UrduPoint.com

World Has Reached Possibly Even More 'Dangerous Threshold' Than During Cold War - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 08:50 PM

World Has Reached Possibly Even More 'Dangerous Threshold' Than During Cold War - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The world might have reached an even more dangerous threshold than during the Cold War, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

"Again, as was the case in the Cold War, we have reached the dangerous, possibly even more dangerous threshold," Lavrov said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

9 minutes ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

39 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

54 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.