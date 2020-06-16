World Has Right to Call on China for More Nuclear Arms Transparency - Gorbachev Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The international community has the right to call on China to provide more transparency regarding nuclear weapons, even though the country's nuclear potential is still significantly inferior to that of the United States and Russia, according to a fresh report by the Gorbachev Foundation (the International Foundation for Socio-economic and Political Studies).

The report, dubbed "Pandemic as a challenge and a new mentality in the XXI century" and prepared by a group of authors, led by ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, is a reflection on the effect the coronavirus has on global policies. Among other things, the authors point to the urgent need to revivify the process of arms reduction, noting that this effort is compounded by the policy of US President Donald Trump's administration, aimed at dismantling the nuclear arms control treaty-based system.

"The US administration claims that efficient agreements on the matter are only possible with China's participation. Despite the empty-rhetoric nature of this demand (since China's nuclear potential is still by several times inferior to the US' and Russia's arsenals), the international community has the right to bring before China the issue of more transparency in the nuclear weapons sphere," the report, seen by Sputnik, read.

Experts from the Gorbachev Foundation believe that defense evolution "increases the need for effort to place nuclear disarmament on the global agenda."

"This is specifically important for Russia. First, due to its special responsibility of a country having one out of two biggest nuclear potentials, second, due to the fact that active effort toward disarmament, including through international forums, would contribute to the strengthening of Russia's international position and to the establishment of a positive image of its foreign policy. As the experience gained in the second half of the 1980s proves, this may have an influence on the policies of other countries, the US, first of all," the report read on.

According to the experts, "leading military nations could declare the intention to be guided by reasonable defense sufficiency and transparency in their military capacities development." The Gorbachev Foundation expressed the belief that China could join such a statement.