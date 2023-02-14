UrduPoint.com

World Has To Ensure That Syria Receives Aid After Earthquakes - US Envoy To UN

February 14, 2023

World Has to Ensure That Syria Receives Aid After Earthquakes - US Envoy to UN

International community has to ensure that Syria receives all humanitarian aid after the devastating earthquakes earlier this month, US envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) International community has to ensure that Syria receives all humanitarian aid after the devastating earthquakes earlier this month, US envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We must ensure that the aid cannot be turned off, a Security Council resolution would do just that," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

She welcomed the decision to open additional border crossings. "(This decision is) long overdue, one week after the disaster, but it is absolutely welcomed," she added.

US envoy also noted that the United Nations plans to monitor the implementation of any agreement on that without preconditions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier launched a $397 million humanitarian appeal to help Syria in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll in Turkey has reached almost 32,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization estimates the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry says the death toll in the government-controlled areas has topped 1,400.

