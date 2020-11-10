UrduPoint.com
World Health Assembly Delegate Asks To Asses Diversity, Skills Mix Of WHE Program Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A delegate from Ghana at the resumed World Health Assembly on Tuesday requested the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the World Health Emergencies Program (IOAC) of the World Health Organization to look into skills and diversity of the World Health Emergencies (WHE) program.

The 73rd World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, is taking place online from Monday to Saturday, continuing where it left off at the reduced meeting on May 18-19.

"We request that the IOAC include in its report an assessment of the skills mix and diversity for the human resource workforce at the WHE Program," the delegate said.

The official also noted the program's positive contribution to boosting WHO's efficiency as well as the international response to health emergencies.

"Therefore [we] call for adequate financial and human resources to further enhance the organization's operational capacity," the Ghanaian official said while calling for increased assistance to allow countries to create capacities for responding to public health risks and emergencies.

The IOAC was established to oversee and monitor the World Health Emergencies Program as well as prepare a report on its activities that is submitted to the World Health Assembly.

