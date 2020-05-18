UrduPoint.com
World Health Assembly Starts With First-Ever Online Session Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:21 PM

A session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), began on Monday via its first-ever teleconference due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) A session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), began on Monday via its first-ever teleconference due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Today is the start of the 73rd World Health Assembly [WHA] - the first ever to be convened virtually. It is an opportunity for health leaders to commit to fight #COVID19 together, in unity, in solidarity! That's the only way we can stop this pandemic and keep the world safe," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

WHA sessions have been held at the WHO headquarters in Geneva once a year since 1948. The agenda generally involves reviewing the organization's budget and determining its policies. WHA 2020 will last for two days.

WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to WHO latest data.

