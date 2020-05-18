World Health Assembly to Be Held Online From May 18-19 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The World Health Assembly (WHA) is set to take place from Monday to Tuesday as the World Health Organization (WHO) and its member states are struggling to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease and map out easing of associate stay-at-home orders and lockdowns.

This is the first time when the assembly, WHO's main governing body, will convene virtually. This year's meeting comes not only amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also a month after the United States, WHO's largest contributor, announced it would halt funding to the organization over its alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Member states are set to discuss a resolution on improving access to COVID-19 diagnostics and pending treatment and vaccines, as well as calls to investigate the origin of the virus and early response to the outbreak. Apart from that, the 73th edition of the meeting will address the health agency's budget, elect members of the executive body and discuss agenda items that include ending tuberculosis, polio eradication and neglected tropical diseases, among other things.