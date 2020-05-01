World Health Assembly to Be Held Online in Geneva Starting May 18 - WHO Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:28 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The World Health Assembly (WHA) will begin on May 18 in Geneva and will be held remotely Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World Health Organization said on Friday.

According to him, it has been decided that the WHA will take place online and will last several days starting May 18.

Jasarevic noted that the situation with the global spread of COVID-19 will be among the main topics of the assembly.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 221,000 fatalities, according to the organization.

The World Health Assembly is the governing body of WHO which gathers in Switzerland every May to discuss various issues and decide on the organization's policies.

