World Health Assembly Unanimously Adopts Resolution on COVID-19 Drugs, Vaccine Access

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) has unanimously voted to adopt the resolution on improving access to test kits for the COVID-19 lung disease, as well as future vaccines and treatments, Keva Bain, the WHA president and the Bahamas' ambassador to Geneva, announced on Tuesday.

"I take it that there is no objection, and the resolution is therefore adopted," Bain told the Assembly.