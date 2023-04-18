World Health Organization Condemns Attacks on Health Care Facilities in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday denounced attacks on health care facilities during clashes in Sudan.

On Monday, international charity organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) urged all parties in the Sudanese conflict to guarantee safety for health care structures. As a result of intense fighting on the streets, people in need of medical assistance were trapped in hospitals with no water or electricity while some of them were hit by bombs.

"WHO condemns attacks on health care in #Sudan, which deprive communities of essential & urgently needed care to save lives. We urge all parties to (...) ensure unrestricted & safe access to health facilities for the injured & everyone in need of medical care," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

On Monday, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said that the UN estimates there have been over 180 casualties and around 1,800 injured during the clashes.