UrduPoint.com

World Health Organization Condemns Attacks On Health Care Facilities In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

World Health Organization Condemns Attacks on Health Care Facilities in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday denounced attacks on health care facilities during clashes in Sudan.

On Monday, international charity organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) urged all parties in the Sudanese conflict to guarantee safety for health care structures. As a result of intense fighting on the streets, people in need of medical assistance were trapped in hospitals with no water or electricity while some of them were hit by bombs.

"WHO condemns attacks on health care in #Sudan, which deprive communities of essential & urgently needed care to save lives. We urge all parties to (...) ensure unrestricted & safe access to health facilities for the injured & everyone in need of medical care," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

On Monday, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said that the UN estimates there have been over 180 casualties and around 1,800 injured during the clashes.

Related Topics

Injured World Army United Nations Electricity Water Merowe Khartoum Sudan All Government

Recent Stories

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

3 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

11 minutes ago
 EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

41 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.