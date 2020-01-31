UrduPoint.com
World Health Organization Declares International Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) is declaring a pubic health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday.

At the same time, WHO is not recommending to limit trade or travel, Tedros said.

The WHO chief stressed that China was demonstrating a robust response to the outbreak and, potentially, setting a new standard in terms of handling such critical situations.

