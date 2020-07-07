UrduPoint.com
World Health Organization Estimates Global COVID Count at 11.3Mln, Death Toll at 532,340

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The global COVID-19 case count rose on Monday by 202,545 to 11.3 million, while the death toll reached 528,204.

The UN health agency said in a new situation report that 4,134 fatalities were registered in the preceding day.

Americas and Europe continue to lead the count with over 5.8 million and almost 2.8 million cases, respectively.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

