World Health Organization Hid Nothing From US About COVID-19 Pandemic - Director General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has not concealed any information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic from the United States as it has a longstanding relationship with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Last week, the administration of President Donald Trump halted its funding of WHO, accusing it of allegedly misinforming the world about COVID-19 at the behest of China.

"Having CDC staff means there is nothing hidden from the US from day one, because these are Americans who are working with us and [it] just comes naturally, and they just tell [Washington] what they are doing.

And for WHO, it's open, we don't hide anything. It's open, not only for CDC, them sending messages, or others. We want all countries to get the same message immediately," Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing.

This is not the first time the organization faces criticism of its handling of a viral disease outbreak. In 2015, WHO was panned for its response to the Ebola epidemic.

When it comes to COVID-19 pandemic, WHO is being blamed for allegedly kowtowing to Beijing, and arguing against the effectiveness of wearing facial masks as well as adopting travel restrictions to stop the spread of the disease.