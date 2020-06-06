World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus Tally Topped 6.5Mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 6,535,354, with over 387,000 having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on Friday that 118,526 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 4,288 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with 3.08 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.23 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.