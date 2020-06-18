World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus Tally Topped 8Mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 8,061,550, with 440,290 people having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Wednesday that 119,759 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 5,494 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with some 3.9 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.45 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.