Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus Tally Topped 8.3Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 8,385,440, with 450,686 people having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Friday that 142,451 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 5,151 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with some 4.1 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.49 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

