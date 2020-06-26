World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus Tally Topped 9.2Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 9,296,202, with 479,133 people having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Thursday that 167,056 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 5,336 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with over 4.6 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.6 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.