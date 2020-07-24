UrduPoint.com
World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus Tally Topped 15Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 15,012,731, with 650,150 people having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Thursday that 247,225 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 7,097 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with over 7.9 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 3.1 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

