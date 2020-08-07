UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Health Organization Says Global Number Of COVID-19 Fatalities Topped 700,000

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 03:20 AM

World Health Organization Says Global Number of COVID-19 Fatalities Topped 700,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 18,614,177, with 702,642 people having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Thursday that 259,344 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 6,488 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with over 9.98 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 3.4 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Died Lead March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

2 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

5 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.