UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Heritage Site Pingyao Reopens To Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:58 PM

World heritage site Pingyao reopens to public

Pingyao, an ancient walled city in north China's Shanxi Province, reopened to the public on Wednesday after being closed for two months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pingyao, an ancient walled city in north China's Shanxi Province, reopened to the public on Wednesday after being closed for two months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The scenic area will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the daily number of visitors will be capped at around 56,800, according to a notice issued by the management company of the tourist site.

Visitors are required to book tickets online in advance and have their temperature checked upon arrival. They should also register with their personal information to get a health code, wear masks during their visit, and maintain a distance of no less than 1.

5 meters in queues.

Visitors who recently returned from overseas or medium- and high-risk areas need to undergo a 14-day quarantine in designated venues before they can enter the tourist site.

For the coming year, the ancient city will waive entrance fees for medics nationwide and immediate family members of the doctors and nurses in Shanxi who rushed to Hubei to help treat COVID-19 patients.

Pingyao ancient city has been closed to the public since Jan. 25, the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, after health

Related Topics

China Company Visit SITE Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait confirms recovery of four new COVID-19 pati ..

1 minute ago

LHC gives two-week time to police to recover kidna ..

7 minutes ago

Quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands, prompts tsu ..

3 minutes ago

UN urges rich countries to adopt massive stimulus ..

3 minutes ago

Hubei residents rush to leave China virus epicentr ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Gov't Preparing 2nd Package of Economy Supp ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.