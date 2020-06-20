UrduPoint.com
World In 'new And Dangerous Phase' Of Pandemic: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:07 AM

World in 'new and dangerous phase' of pandemic: WHO

The new coronavirus pandemic is now in a "new and dangerous phase", the World Health Organization said Friday, with the virus accelerating at the same time as people tire of lockdowns

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus pandemic is now in a "new and dangerous phase", the World Health Organization said Friday, with the virus accelerating at the same time as people tire of lockdowns.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

