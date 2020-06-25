More than 140 teams from home and abroad participated in the fourth World Intelligence Driving Challenge that opened online Wednesday in north China's Tianjin Municipality

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 140 teams from home and abroad participated in the fourth World Intelligence Driving Challenge that opened online Wednesday in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The event included cloud-based intelligent driving comprehensive challenge, new-generation automotive intelligent development forum, and a self-driving promotional event.

Teams from top universities, companies and research institutions showcased intelligent and innovative self-driving technologies and products online with the help of 5G and virtual reality, said Gong Jinfeng, director at the department of science and technology development of China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co.

Ltd., an organizer of the event.

Experts gathered at the forum to share international experience on new-generation automotive intelligence and discuss its development.

Pictures, videos and live broadcasts of the event are available on online platforms.

As part of the World Intelligence Congress held on Tuesday and Wednesday, the annual event has been held for four years in a row in Dongli District, Tianjin.