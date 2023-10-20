World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to be held in Wuzhen, China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The 2023 World internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, with the theme of “Building an inclusive, inclusive and resilient digital world - working together to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace”, will be held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, from November 8 to 10.

In addition to the opening ceremony and plenary meeting, the Wuzhen Summit will hold 20 sub-forums on topics such as digital cooperation, digital green collaborative transformation, data governance, computing networks, artificial intelligence, youth and the digital future of global development initiatives.

The officials of the International Organization of the World Internet Conference highlighted the over all preparation and progress of the Wuzhen Summit at a press briefing held here on Friday.

This year, the World Internet Conference ushered in the tenth year of the Wuzhen Summit. This Wuzhen Summit will add a number of new highlights on the basis of the characteristics of previous years: it will award “Ten-Year Commemorative Honors” to friendly people and institutions who have actively participated in the summit activities, made outstanding contributions to the preparation of the summit and the construction of international organizations; the “Global Youth Leader Program” will be established for the first time to build the Internet field.

An international exchange and cooperation platform for excellent youth mutual learning; during this period, Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world’s first large-scale science and technology museum with the theme of the Internet, will be officially opened, showing the key technologies, landmark events and important figures of the global Internet and outlining the development process of the Internet.

The world’s leading Internet scientific and technological achievements release activities, the “Together to Build a Network Space Community of Destiny Boutique Case” release and display activities, the “Internet Light” Expo and the “Direct to Wuzhen” Global Internet Competition and other Wuzhen Summit series of brand activities will also seek new changes.

During the summit, a symposium of the World Internet Conference Council and member representatives will also be held.

This Wuzhen Summit is hosted by the World Internet Conference, hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government, and supported by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Global mobile Communication System Association and other international organizations.

