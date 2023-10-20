Open Menu

World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit To Be Held In Wuzhen, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to be held in Wuzhen, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The 2023 World internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, with the theme of “Building an inclusive, inclusive and resilient digital world - working together to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace”, will be held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, from November 8 to 10.

In addition to the opening ceremony and plenary meeting, the Wuzhen Summit will hold 20 sub-forums on topics such as digital cooperation, digital green collaborative transformation, data governance, computing networks, artificial intelligence, youth and the digital future of global development initiatives.

The officials of the International Organization of the World Internet Conference highlighted the over all preparation and progress of the Wuzhen Summit at a press briefing held here on Friday.

This year, the World Internet Conference ushered in the tenth year of the Wuzhen Summit. This Wuzhen Summit will add a number of new highlights on the basis of the characteristics of previous years: it will award “Ten-Year Commemorative Honors” to friendly people and institutions who have actively participated in the summit activities, made outstanding contributions to the preparation of the summit and the construction of international organizations; the “Global Youth Leader Program” will be established for the first time to build the Internet field.

An international exchange and cooperation platform for excellent youth mutual learning; during this period, Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world’s first large-scale science and technology museum with the theme of the Internet, will be officially opened, showing the key technologies, landmark events and important figures of the global Internet and outlining the development process of the Internet.

The world’s leading Internet scientific and technological achievements release activities, the “Together to Build a Network Space Community of Destiny Boutique Case” release and display activities, the “Internet Light” Expo and the “Direct to Wuzhen” Global Internet Competition and other Wuzhen Summit series of brand activities will also seek new changes.

During the summit, a symposium of the World Internet Conference Council and member representatives will also be held.

This Wuzhen Summit is hosted by the World Internet Conference, hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government, and supported by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Global mobile Communication System Association and other international organizations.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Internet World Technology United Nations Exchange Mobile China Progress November All From Government

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock ho ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock horns today

1 minute ago
 Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts t ..

Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts to promote peace, tolerance wor ..

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

10 hours ago
 GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-govern ..

GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-government, smart homes, future of c ..

10 hours ago
Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on wome ..

Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on women&#039;s empowerment: Minister

12 hours ago
 78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Arme ..

78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Armed Forces Day celebrated

12 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to accelerate investment in high ..

12 hours ago
 UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and re ..

UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfini ..

12 hours ago
 Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructio ..

Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructions

12 hours ago
 Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case ..

Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case pleads guilty

12 hours ago

More Stories From World