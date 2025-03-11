Open Menu

World Kidney Day Highlights Importance Of Kidney Health

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and countries worldwide annually marked World Kidney Day on March 11 to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys, preventive behaviors, encouraging periodic kidney examinations, and the link between diabetes, high blood pressure, and chronic kidney disease.

The Ministry of Health continued its efforts to promote healthy lifestyle habits to prevent kidney disease, such as regular exercise for at least 150 minutes a week, staying hydrated, eating daily servings of vegetables and fruits, maintaining an ideal weight, monitoring blood pressure regularly, and checking blood sugar levels annually.

The ministry also warned against smoking, as it increases the deposition of harmful oxidants in the kidneys, blocks renal arteries, and raises the risk of kidney cancer.

