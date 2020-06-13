UrduPoint.com
World Land, Ocean Surface Temperature For May 2020 Hit Record Mark - US Climate Agency

Sat 13th June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The global land and ocean surface temperature for May 2020 tied with 2016 as the highest in the 141-year record, the US National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration said in a statement.

"The global land and ocean surface temperature for May 2020 tied with 2016 as the highest in the 141-year record at .

95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th century average of 14.8 degrees Celsius," the statement said on Friday.

The statement said the ten warmest Mays have occurred since 1998.

Moreover, the agency said that this May marked the 425th day with temperatures at least nominally above average.

