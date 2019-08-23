UrduPoint.com
World Laureates Discuss Marine Tech In S.China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:49 PM

World laureates discuss marine tech in S.China

World science laureates including Nobel Prize winners gathered in the city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, to exchange views on marine science and technologies at a forum which closed Friday

SANYA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :World science laureates including Nobel prize winners gathered in the city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, to exchange views on marine science and technologies at a forum which closed Friday.

The World Laureates Sanya Forum attracted 21 foreign scientists, 12 of whom were Nobel Prize laureates and others were winners of the Turing Award, the Fields Medal, the Lasker Award and the Wolf Prize, according to the organizer.

A total of 28 academicians from the Chinese academy of Engineering (CAE) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) also attended the two-day forum.

Six sub-forums on topics including marine life and health, marine technologies, modern agriculture and marine ecology were held during the event.

"International cooperation, technology transfer and knowledge sharing are the only ways to develop the blue economy and promote ocean protection," said Yang Zhifeng, an academician of CAE.

