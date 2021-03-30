UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Leaders Call For New Global Treaty For Future Pandemics

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:58 PM

World Leaders Call for New Global Treaty for Future Pandemics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron joined other 20 world leaders and the World Health Organization in calling for a new international treaty similar to those agreed after the two world wars to help countries face future health crises, warning that another pandemic is not a matter "of if, but when."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron joined other 20 world leaders and the World Health Organization in calling for a new international treaty similar to those agreed after the two world wars to help countries face future health crises, warning that another pandemic is not a matter "of if, but when."

"There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone. The question is not if, but when. Together, we must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated fashion. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe," the joint statement said.

According to the signatories of the call, such renewed collective commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level.

"At a time when Covid-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and come together as a global community for peaceful co-operation that extends beyond this crisis," the statement published in newspapers across the world said.

The text signed also by World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, claimed that the treaty's main goal would be to foster an "all-of-government and all-of-society" approach to strengthen national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics.

"Pandemic preparedness needs global leadership for a global health system fit for this millennium. To make this commitment a reality, we must be guided by solidarity, fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and equity," they said.

Nearly 2,8 million people have died across the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 127,5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in 192 countries since the virus was first discovered in China in December, 2019.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China German Died United Kingdom Angela Merkel December 2019 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside NAB Court’s order of declaring Nu ..

7 minutes ago

Myanmar player in Malaysia punished over anti-coup ..

27 seconds ago

COVID-19 case positivity ratio reaches 12.31% in c ..

30 seconds ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to offer evening doctor ..

17 minutes ago

SpaceX Crew-1 Set to Bring US Astronauts From ISS ..

4 minutes ago

Most OPEC+ Nations Seek Extending Current Terms of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.