World Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris On Taking Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) World leaders congratulated on Wednesday Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their inauguration as President and Vice President of the United States.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also congratulated the two Democrats in a tweet a said he was looking forward to further strengthening the ties and friendship between Greece and the US.

"The Netherlands and the United States have long been close allies. I look forward to furthering these ties with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On behalf of the Dutch government, I would like to congratulate them on their historic inauguration," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote on Twitter.

In their congratulatory notes, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Biden to visit their countries.

The Belarusian opposition figure, ex-candidate for President, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on her Twitter account also congratulated the US President Joe Biden on taking office and added that she was looking forward to the joint work on the development of relations between the peoples of the United States and Belarus.

"On the occasion of your inauguration as the forty-sixth President of the United States of America, I extend cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office," Pope Francis' message said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in turn expressed readiness to work together with the United States to meet major international challenges.

"To Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people! We are together. We will be stronger in the face of the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on his Twitter page.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed confidence that the excellent relations his country enjoys with the US would be strengthened with Biden in office.

