World Leaders Invited to Mark Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary in Israel - Jewish Congress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) World leaders have been invited to attend the fifth international Holocaust Remembrance Day event, due to take place in Jerusalem in early 2020, in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, the European Jewish Congress said.

"French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen have all confirmed their participation in the event," the agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, the event will send the important message that, amid rising global anti-Semitic tendencies, the contemporary world will not stand with violence targeting the Jewish population.

The event will be held at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem. It is jointly organized by Yad Vashem and the EJC president, Moshe Kantor.

In January, a poll conducted by the European Commission's Eurobarometer showed that at least 85 percent of European Jews believed anti-Semitism was a serious problem in Europe.