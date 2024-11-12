World Leaders Meet For Climate Talks, But Big Names Missing
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Dozens of world leaders convene in Azerbaijan on Tuesday for COP29 but many big names are skipping the UN climate talks where the impact of Donald Trump's election victory is keenly felt
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Dozens of world leaders convene in Azerbaijan on Tuesday for COP29 but many big names are skipping the UN climate talks where the impact of Donald Trump's election victory is keenly felt.
More than 75 leaders are expected in Baku over two days but the heads of some of the most powerful and polluting economies are not attending this year's summit.
Just a handful of leaders from the G20 -- which accounts for nearly 80 percent of planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions -- are expected in Baku, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
"This government believes that climate security is national security," his Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said on X on Monday.
The top priority at COP29 however is landing a hard-fought deal to boost funding for climate action in developing countries.
Some are pushing for the existing pledge of $100 billion a year to be raised ten-fold at COP29 to cover the future cost of their nations shifting to clean energy and adapting to climate shocks.
Babayev, a former oil executive, told negotiators that trillions may be needed, but a figure in the hundreds of billions was more "realistic".
Nations have haggled over this for years, with disagreements over how much should be paid, and who should pay it, making meaningful progress next to impossible ahead of COP29.
"These will not be easy negotiations, perhaps the most challenging since Paris," said Germany's climate negotiator Jennifer Morgan.
Developing countries warn that without adequate finance, they will struggle to offer ambitious updates to their climate goals, which countries are required to submit by early next year.
Recent Stories
PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months
Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister
IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
More Stories From World
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change54 minutes ago
-
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause34 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind2 hours ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results2 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago
-
Romina urges South Asian countries to unite for regional climate action2 hours ago
-
Pakistan for redefining climate finance to enable developing countries meet NDC goals: PM21 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology pivotal for decarbonising cotton industry, say experts at COP2921 minutes ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya4 hours ago
-
UK vows to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 203515 minutes ago
-
Poland hoping Swiatek can inspire BJK Cup 'revenge' against Spain4 hours ago