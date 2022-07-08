UrduPoint.com

World Leaders Mourn Death Of Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe

Published July 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

World Leaders Mourn Death of Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) More and more world leaders are joining in on Friday to express their condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier in the day.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the news of Abe's death as shocking.

"Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you," Albanese said on Twitter.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was shocked over news of Abe's death and said that her "thoughts are with him and his family."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed deep sorrow and respect for the ex-prime minister of Japan.

"Horrified by the despicable murder of @AbeShinzo, one of Japan's most preeminent leaders in modern times. We met when I chaired Israel's Opposition and I was deeply impressed by his leadership, vision and respect for Israel. Grieving with his family and the whole Japanese people," Herzog said on Twitter.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called the assailant's actions cowardly.

"Deeply shocked and appalled by the cowardly murder of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.

In these difficult hours, my thoughts are with his family, friends and the people of Japan. @MofaJapan_en," Schallenberg said on Twitter.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline in the northeastern Greek city of Komotini, condemned the murder of Abe.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also expressed condolences to Abe's family and wished eternal rest and peace to the deceased.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of @AbeShinzo. My thoughts are with the family of our Japanese friend who was always very kind to Poland. May he Rest In Peace," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

Abe, 67, was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. The attacker, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

