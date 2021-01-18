UrduPoint.com
World Leaders Propose To Accelerate Process Of Approving COVID-19 Vaccines - Athens

World Leaders Propose to Accelerate Process of Approving COVID-19 Vaccines - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Leaders of member countries of the CΟVID-19 Management Group have put forward an initiative for faster approval of COVID-19 vaccines by AstraZeneca and other companies during a virtual conference, the office of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

The virtual conference took place earlier in the day and was attended by the Greek prime minister, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The European Union should approve the [COVID-19] vaccine by AstraZeneca and other companies as soon as possible," Mitsotakis was quoted as saying in the office's press release, adding that vaccinations should be conducted faster.

The prime ministers of Greece, Denmark and the Austrian chancellor will put forward an initiative during a virtual conference of 27 EU leaders on COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday by sending a letter asking for faster approval of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and other companies, as countries are concerned about the low availability of vaccines, the press release added.

The Greek prime minister's proposal to introduce a European certificate of vaccination was also discussed during the conference on Monday, the office said, adding that on Thursday, it will be addressed as well.

The proposal to introduce a standardized EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate was put forward by Mitsotakis in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week. The idea to standardize the certificate aims at facilitating free movement, and it is vital for countries that depend on tourism, such as Greece, to resolve this issue before the summer season, according to Mitsotakis.

