World Leaders Recognize Escalating Global Threat Of Ransomware Attacks - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The leaders from more than 30 countries recognize the escalating threat of ransomware attacks around the globe and are taking steps to address the issue, a joint statement released after the virtual Counter-Ransomware Initiative meetings on Thursday said.

"Having gathered virtually on October 13 and 14 to discuss the escalating global security threat from ransomware, we the ministers and representatives of (the 31 participating countries and the European Union) recognize that ransomware is an escalating global security threat with serious economic and security consequences," the statement said.

Efforts undertaken by the countries to address the threat of ransomware attacks include improving network resiliency, combating the abuse of virtual currencies to launder ransom payments, disrupting ransomware actors through law enforcement collaboration and continuing diplomatic engagement on the issue, the joint statement said.

