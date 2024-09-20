World Leaders To Gather At UN As Crises Grow And Conflicts Rage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) World leaders will descend on the United Nation's New York HQ from Sunday for the organization's annual signature gathering against an explosive backdrop of raging wars, growing populism and diplomatic deadlock.
The war in Gaza, soaring middle East tensions, famine conditions in Sudan's civil war and the grinding conflict in Ukraine are among the rancorous issues on the agenda of the presidents and prime ministers attending the General Assembly's high-level week -- the UN's showpiece event.
But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres insisted this week that the world would be able to "avoid moving to World War Three."
"What we are witnessing is a multiplication of conflicts and the sense of impunity," Guterres said at a briefing.
The gathering "could not come in a more critical and more challenging moment," said Washington's UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
"The list of crises and conflicts that demand attention and action only seem to grow and grow... it's easy to fall into cynicism.
"But we can't afford to do that."
It is unclear what if anything the grand gathering, the World Cup of diplomacy, can achieve for the millions mired in conflict and poverty globally.
With Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian, due to attend, "Gaza will obviously be the most prominent of these conflicts in terms of what leaders are saying," said Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group.
He suggested the set piece diplomatic speeches and posturing would "not actually make a great deal of difference to events on the ground."
The war in Gaza began after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, which ultimately resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
More than 41,272 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza since the war began, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The UN has acknowledged these figures as reliable.
Fears are high that the conflict could boil over into Lebanon, where a series of deadly explosions apparently targeted Hezbollah's communications this week. Israel has yet to comment.
The action in New York begins Sunday with a "Summit of the Future," Guterres' flagship attempt to get ahead of challenges that will face the world in coming years.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From World
-
Scientists track plastic waste in pristine Canada marine park2 minutes ago
-
Who are the Teamsters, and how could they influence the US election?12 minutes ago
-
Revolution or mirage? Controversy surrounds new Alzheimer's drugs42 minutes ago
-
EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter52 minutes ago
-
Arnold quits as coach of Australia men's football team52 minutes ago
-
Strike shows challenge to Boeing 'reset' of labor relations52 minutes ago
-
Barca stumble at Monaco after early red card1 hour ago
-
Atalanta's Gasperini bemoans 'cat' Raya's miracle double save1 hour ago
-
Greenland's women rediscover Inuit facial tattoos1 hour ago
-
Shanghai hit by second typhoon days after historic storm2 hours ago
-
UK Labour party meets after bumpy return to power2 hours ago
-
Sally Rooney returns with 30-something questions2 hours ago