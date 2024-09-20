Open Menu

World Leaders To Gather At UN As Crises Grow And Conflicts Rage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

World leaders to gather at UN as crises grow and conflicts rage

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) World leaders will descend on the United Nation's New York HQ from Sunday for the organization's annual signature gathering against an explosive backdrop of raging wars, growing populism and diplomatic deadlock.

The war in Gaza, soaring middle East tensions, famine conditions in Sudan's civil war and the grinding conflict in Ukraine are among the rancorous issues on the agenda of the presidents and prime ministers attending the General Assembly's high-level week -- the UN's showpiece event.

But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres insisted this week that the world would be able to "avoid moving to World War Three."

"What we are witnessing is a multiplication of conflicts and the sense of impunity," Guterres said at a briefing.

The gathering "could not come in a more critical and more challenging moment," said Washington's UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"The list of crises and conflicts that demand attention and action only seem to grow and grow... it's easy to fall into cynicism.

"But we can't afford to do that."

It is unclear what if anything the grand gathering, the World Cup of diplomacy, can achieve for the millions mired in conflict and poverty globally.

With Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian, due to attend, "Gaza will obviously be the most prominent of these conflicts in terms of what leaders are saying," said Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group.

He suggested the set piece diplomatic speeches and posturing would "not actually make a great deal of difference to events on the ground."

The war in Gaza began after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, which ultimately resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

More than 41,272 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza since the war began, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The UN has acknowledged these figures as reliable.

Fears are high that the conflict could boil over into Lebanon, where a series of deadly explosions apparently targeted Hezbollah's communications this week. Israel has yet to comment.

The action in New York begins Sunday with a "Summit of the Future," Guterres' flagship attempt to get ahead of challenges that will face the world in coming years.

