LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) World leaders will meet at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 26, according to the conference's progamme, released by the UK government on Wednesday.

"Beginning with the World Leaders Summit on 1 and 2 November, each day will focus on a different theme, from advancing progress on key priorities like clean energy, zero-emission transport and protecting nature, to ensuring the participation of women, girls and young people is at the centre of climate action," the government said in a statement.