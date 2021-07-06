UrduPoint.com
World Leaders To Meet At UN Tuesday To Help Drive Pandemic Recovery

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Leading figures from government, business and civil society are set to take part on Tuesday in the High Level Political Forum on sustainable development (HLPF), where they will discuss ways to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and turn the deadly crisis into an opportunity for a major shift towards a more sustainable global economy.

The hybrid (online and in-person) conference, which will conclude on 15 July, will focus on the lessons, successes, shortcomings and plans to emerge from the unprecedented health crisis and advocate for achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the best way to build more inclusive, resilient and healthier societies, according to a UN press release issued on Monday.

"Countries will share and reflect the actions they have been taking to overcome the pandemic, to address its impacts and to build back better", said the President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram, who convened the Forum. "The core issue would be whether and how they are using the SDGs as the blueprint for their response to COVID-19," he added This year, 43 countries will present actions they have taken to improve people's standard of living, despite the impact of the pandemic; to date, 168 countries have presented their progress on the SDGs since the first Forum, in 2016.

In the area of climate action, for example, the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda is implementing a $1.3 million project to improve its civil society access to climate financing. In Norway, measures to combat climate change have led to total greenhouse gas emissions dropping to the the lowest level since 1993, and also, Angola's decision to enact measures aimed at reducing the country's dependence on oil.

For many countries, the response to the pandemic has involved investing in their citizens, enhancing social protection systems and labour markets in order to help the most vulnerable populations.

Despite those moves, ECOSOC has warned that the pandemic has erased years of progress on some SDGs, and delegates will identify areas that need more attention, and policies likely to have maximum impacts on achieving the Goals.

Before the onset of the pandemic, progress was already being described as unsatisfactory, with pervasive inequalities, hunger, climate change, lack of access to education, growing unemployment, and extreme povertyBy highlighting these ongoing issues, ECOSOC hopes that countries will chart a recovery path that is people-centered and underpinned by economic reform, digital transformation, vaccine equity and climate action.

