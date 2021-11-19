UrduPoint.com

World Manufacturing Convention Kicks Off In China's Anhui

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:09 PM

HEFEI, Nov. 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:The fourth World Manufacturing Convention kicked off Friday in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.

The four-day event, themed "innovation-driven, digitally empowered: global manufacturing industry aligned for high-quality growth," aims to promote high-quality manufacturing and deepen exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

The convention, covering an area of more than 43,000 square meters, features various industrial seminars, business matchmaking events, and exhibitions of new energy vehicles, intelligent manufacturing, imported products, among others.

It attracted 800 guests including foreign diplomats, officials of relevant international organizations, and senior managers from Global Fortune 500 companies, according to the organizing committee.

As the event's guest of honor, the Republic of Korea has set up a national pavilion at the convention and is scheduled to organize a number of cooperation and exchange activities.

