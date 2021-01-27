The world marks the 76th anniversary of the Auschwitz death camp's liberation on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The world marks the 76th anniversary of the Auschwitz death camp's liberation on Wednesday.

"We cannot understand [Fascism], but we can and must understand from where it springs, and we must be on our guard. Because what happened can happen again.

For this reason, it is everyone's duty to reflect on what happened," Holocaust survivor and Italian writer Primo Levi, who was the first to write a detailed account of life in Auschwitz, warned in his famous quote.

Located near the southern Polish town of Oswiecim, Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest and longest-lived Nazi extermination camp until the Soviet Red Army liberated it on January 27, 1945.

According to documents from the Nuremberg Trials, the facility saw 2.8 million people exterminated. Since 90 percent of the victims were Jews, the camp became a symbol of the Holocaust. The date of its liberation is observed as Holocaust Remembrance Day.