World May See Increased US-China Tensions Once Coronavirus Crisis Over - Borrell

The world may see increased tensions between the United States and China once the coronavirus crisis is over, European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The world may see increased tensions between the United States and China once the coronavirus crisis is over, European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Monday.

"After the crisis, we are going to face growing geopolitical tensions, especially between the United States and China.

And we, Europeans, we have our work out to do there," Borrell told the members of the European parliament in videoconference.

The EU foreign policy chief remarked on the importance of coordination for the solution to the crisis.

US president Donald Trump said last week Beijing might face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of the coronavirus rather than made "a mistake."

More than 2.4 million cases have been registered across the world so far, with the United States, Spain and Italy with the largest number of confirmed patients.