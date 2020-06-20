World Migration Share to Remain Constant Until 2050 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global migration share will remain constant in the next 30 years, the Fund's World Economic Outlook chapter said in a statement on Friday.

"Under the baseline scenario, the world migrant share between 2020 and 2050 is nearly stable, at just above 3 percent of the world population. Therefore, at the global level, there is no surge in migration," the report read.

In 2019, 270 million people were migrants, about 120 million more than in 1990, the IMF staff said in an accompanied blog post.

"However, the share of migrants in the world's population has hovered around 3 percent over the past 60 years," the post said.

The Fund has suggested that the pressures from migration on advanced economies will continue to rise, as the population in emerging and developing countries is expected to continue to grow over the next 30 years.

"The chart shows migration pressures building up from Africa and the middle East to Europe between 2020 and 2050," the IMF said.

The IMF is expected to release an updated version of the World Economic Outlook next week.