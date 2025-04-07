World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top UN officials

- Home
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:27 PM
Amid the ongoing Israeli aid blockade and bombardment of Gaza, UN aid teams warned on Monday that civilians trapped there face multiple daily challenges as relief supplies run critically low
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Amid the ongoing Israeli aid blockade and bombardment of Gaza, UN aid teams warned on Monday that civilians trapped there face multiple daily challenges as relief supplies run critically low.
In a joint statement, the heads of the UN’s aid agencies warned that “we are witnessing acts of war in Gaza that show an utter disregard for human life,” with Israeli displacement orders forcing hundreds of thousands to flee – with nowhere safe to go.
“With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza now in its second month, we appeal to world leaders to act – firmly, urgently and decisively – to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld.
“Protect civilians, facilitate aid, release hostages - renew a ceasefire,” they urged.
More than 2.1 million Gazans are being “trapped, bombed and starved again,” top UN officials said.
Any assertions that there is sufficient food inside the Strip to feed everyone is far from the reality on the ground, they added.
Over the weekend the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced the closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza, owing to the resumption of hostilities and the recent evacuation orders issued for areas where the centres were operating.
The development came as the UN agency warned that more than one million children in Gaza have been impacted by the Israeli embargo.
Spokesperson Abu Khalaf condemned the blockade while confirming it has thousands of aid parcels waiting to be delivered to Gaza.
Complementary food supplies for infants in Gaza have now run out, he said, with only enough ready-to-use milk left to feed 400 children for a month.
UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees and the largest in Gaza, highlighted the increasingly dire impact of Israel’s 2 April decision to stop allowing all humanitarian and commercial supplies into the enclave.
Media reports citing the Gazan health authorities on Sunday said that Israeli strikes killed at least 32 people, including over a dozen women and children.
In other reports, the Israeli military was alleged to have completely destroyed almost all homes in Rafah and isolated the southern city from the rest of the enclave.
“It’s been over a month since the State of Israel banned the entry of aid and commercial supplies into #Gaza,” UNRWA said. “Stocks are getting low and the situation is becoming desperate.”
Although the United Nations agency continues to provide assistance “with whatever supplies remain”, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday reported that its 25 subsidized bakeries have had to close.
Stocks are dwindling and prices of the few remaining items in shops have soared because no food aid nor cooking gas is entering Gaza.
“Poor kids are looking all day for food to eat, and they can’t find any,” said Jalila Abu Laila, at a camp for displaced Gazans in the north of the enclave. “Basically, nothing is available; they might only get some rice from the good people who give some out, but in general, we are unable to provide anything.”
Israeli cities also reportedly came under attack on Sunday – including the southern city of Ashkelon - after Palestinian fighters Hamas claimed responsibility for firing rockets at Israel.
Israel's military said around 10 projectiles were fired, but most were successfully intercepted.
APP/ift
