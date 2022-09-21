World Must Cooperate on Global Issues, Unlikely Under Current Environment - IFRC President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Countries around the world need to cooperate on addressing urgent global challenges but unfortunately it seems that is currently unlikely at the moment, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"There should be a level on which we don't need polarization, because it's about our global destiny," Rocca said about countries addressing global challenges. "We are one humanity, there are not two humanities. So when it comes to humanity, we should find a common ground.

Unfortunately, this is not seeming the right time to do it."

Rocca highlighted that all countries should partner to address climate change because it is impacting and exacerbating food insecurity issues around the world.

President Joe Biden will convene with several world leaders at the United Nations this week to address food insecurity issues.

A recent UN-brokered deal has resulted in Ukraine shipping grain out of the country through the Black Sea as part of an effort to help curb the food shortage that stemmed from the conflict.