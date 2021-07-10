World must move quickly to finalise tax deal: Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed the G20's decision Saturday to back a historic reform of the way multinational companies are taxed, saying it must now be implemented

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed the G20's decision Saturday to back a historic reform of the way multinational companies are taxed, saying it must now be implemented.

"The world is ready to end the global race to the bottom on corporate taxation, and there's broad consensus about how to do it -- with a global minimum tax of at least 15%," she said, adding: "The world should now move quickly to finalise the deal."