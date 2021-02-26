World Must Not Recognize, Acknowledge Military Takeover in Myanmar - UN Special Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The international community must not recognize or grant any legitimacy to the military rulers who seized power in Myanmar , toppling the democratically elected government there in a coup on February 1, United Nations Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN General Assembly on Friday.

"It is important that the international community does not lend recognition or legitimacy to this regime," Burgener, who was appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, told a special meeting of the General Assembly.

"There is no justification for the military's actions. There can be no business as usual under the current circumstances."