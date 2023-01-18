World Must Rebuild Relationship With Russia After Ukraine Peace - Dutch Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The global community would have to rebuild its relationship with Russia following potential future peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in an interview.

"Of course Russia will not go away.

Russia is there and will be a large part of Europe, and also of Asia," Rutte said on Tuesday. "If there would be a peace talk and it would be successful, you have to somehow recreate that relationship with Russia."

However, it is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to initiate peace talks with Russia, Rutte said, noting that it would likely be futile for Western leaders to press him toward peace.