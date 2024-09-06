(@FahadShabbir)

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Venezuela's opposition chief Maria Corina Machado said Thursday that the world must recognize candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the country's president-elect after a disputed election.

President Nicolas Maduro was proclaimed the winner of the July 28 presidential vote, but many in the international community have refused to recognize his victory.

"The world knows Edmundo Gonzalez is the president-elect and Maduro was defeated by a landslide," Machado said during a virtual appearance.

"I understand that at some point, the pressure was for the regime to actually publish the results, as the law states in Venezuela.

But, they are not going to do it because the results would prove that we win.

"I think it's certainly come to a point in which we need to move ahead... and this is a moment in which Edmundo Gonzalez should be recognized as president elect of Venezuela."

The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro's claimed victory without seeing detailed voting results.

Venezuela's electoral authority has said it cannot provide a full breakdown of results, claiming a cyber attack on its systems. Observers have said there is no evidence of hacking during the election.