Open Menu

World Must Recognize Venezuela's Gonzalez As President-elect: Opposition Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM

World must recognize Venezuela's Gonzalez as president-elect: opposition chief

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Venezuela's opposition chief Maria Corina Machado said Thursday that the world must recognize candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the country's president-elect after a disputed election.

President Nicolas Maduro was proclaimed the winner of the July 28 presidential vote, but many in the international community have refused to recognize his victory.

"The world knows Edmundo Gonzalez is the president-elect and Maduro was defeated by a landslide," Machado said during a virtual appearance.

"I understand that at some point, the pressure was for the regime to actually publish the results, as the law states in Venezuela.

But, they are not going to do it because the results would prove that we win.

"I think it's certainly come to a point in which we need to move ahead... and this is a moment in which Edmundo Gonzalez should be recognized as president elect of Venezuela."

The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro's claimed victory without seeing detailed voting results.

Venezuela's electoral authority has said it cannot provide a full breakdown of results, claiming a cyber attack on its systems. Observers have said there is no evidence of hacking during the election.

Related Topics

Election Attack World Vote European Union United States Venezuela July Opposition Hacking

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

7 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

7 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

8 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

9 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

10 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

10 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

11 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

11 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

11 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From World